Josh McDaniels: I need to do better job getting ball to N'Keal Harry in space

December 10, 2019
Patriots rookie wide receiver N'Keal Harry only played two offensive snaps against the Chiefs last Sunday and he caught the only pass thrown his way on one of the most talked about plays of the game.

Harry caught a short pass from Tom Brady and was ruled out of bounds while diving into the end zone for a 12-yard gain. Replays showed Harry never stepped out before getting into the end zone, but the Patriots were unable to challenge the ruling on the field after losing one of their two previous challenges.

Harry made that play in space and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels said Tuesday that he needs to find “more ways to use the things” that Harry does well.

“He’s a big guy; he’s not easy to get to the ground,” McDaniels said on a conference call. “Certainly, when you have players like that, it comes back to how can you get him the football in those situations understanding that there’s a level of diminishing returns if you try to keep doing the same things over and over again . . . So yeah, he definitely had a great individual effort. We know he’s big and not easy to tackle, and like I said, I need to do a better job of finding ways to get him in space, get him the ball and letting him have an opportunity to do those things.”

Any and all ways to make plays should be welcomed by the Patriots offense, although Harry’s overall playing time suggests figuring out the best fit is still a work in progress in New England.

8 responses to "Josh McDaniels: I need to do better job getting ball to N'Keal Harry in space

  1. Or – have Loophole Bill send a film crew to the Saints game and film Michael Thomas at work. When all else fails – cheat.

  5. Pats WRs this year:

    1. Julian Edelman
    2. Antonio Brown (frankly glad he’s gone, but talent is undeniable)
    3. Josh Gordon (wish him well)
    4. Demaryius Thomas (traded when AB was still a viable option)
    5. Mohammed Sanu (late season acquisition)
    6. Phillip Dorsett
    7. N’Keal Harry (was injured so only a couple games experience)
    8. Jakobi Meyers (rookie, converted QB)

    How many teams need to give 7th and 8th string receivers significant playing time?

  6. Every wide receiver and tight end personnel move they made this year has been a dud so far. It started with the failure to sign Adam Humphries and Gronk’s retirement and snowballed from there.

    Harry may be good someday, but it’s hard for any rookie to catch up after missing 10 weeks. Jakobi Meyers is a nice story but not there yet. Edelman can’t do it all. Jacob Hollister has outplayed any of New England’s TEs in Seattle this season. Josh Gordon would have helped this month. DT flamed out, AB took away precious cap space, and Mohamed Sanu hasn’t shown up yet.

  7. Yes, yes you do.

    You have been horrible along with Brady in gameplanning and calling, incorporating some players not named Edelman or James White.

    Even the lack of use of Sanu or forced targets to him when the play isn’t there at that time, has been bad.

    Something has to change and break.

    Hint to Joshy: Pull out all the plays that call for 2 back sets, which you barley used once on Sunday, throwing to all RBs in those sets, and running with the 2 RBs in those sets.

    So, all you have is 2 WRs, 1 TE and two RBs on 1st and 2nd down. On 3rds, bring in Dorsett, whose catch/target % is amazing.

    Thank you and you’re welcome.

    Hint: Playcalling can help or hurt your O Line.

  8. HagemeisterPark says:
    December 10, 2019 at 3:43 pm

    Or – have Loophole Bill send a film crew to the Saints game and film Michael Thomas at work. When all else fails – cheat.

    Ah, the old cheating excuse. Lame. How’s your team been doing the last 20 years or so?

