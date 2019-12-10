Lamar Jackson: I feel great, I’m playing Thursday

Getty Images

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson‘s appearance on Monday’s injury report raised an eyebrow or two, but the fact that he took part in Tuesday’s walkthrough looked like a good sign that his quad is well enough for him to play against the Jets on Thursday.

Jackson confirmed that was the case when he spoke to reporters on Tuesday afternoon. He said at a press conference that the injury occurred while he was throwing the ball and that it isn’t serious enough to impact his availability this week.

“I feel great. I’ll be out there Thursday night,” Jackson said.

The Ravens will hold a practice on Wednesday before issuing injury designations. Unless things take a significant turn for the worse, it seems unlikely that Jackson will need one.