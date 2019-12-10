Lamar Jackson practicing today

Getty Images

The Ravens listed quarterback Lamar Jackson as limited for a practice they didn’t have yesterday.

They are practicing today, and Jackson is participating.

He was listed as limited on the hypothetical report because of a quad injury, but apparently feels better today.

Via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com, Jackson was walking “gingerly” yesterday, but looked more comfortable today.

Jackson played every snap last week, so his inclusion on the report attracted attention, but it appears he’s going to be well enough to play Thursday against the Jets.