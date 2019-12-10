Lane Johnson week-to-week with high ankle sprain

Getty Images

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson provided updates on players who were injured during Monday night’s overtime win over the Giants and the news wasn’t great for two of their offensive starters.

Pederson said at his Tuesday press conference that right tackle Lane Johnson is week-to-week after suffering a high ankle sprain during the 23-17 victory. Given that framing, it’s likely that Halapoulivaati Vaitai will be getting the start in Washington this weekend.

Wide receiver Alshon Jeffery is even likelier to miss the game. Pederson said the team is still waiting on test results, but that Jeffery’s injury is more significant than Johnson’s and that could mean he’s done for the rest of the season.

JJ Arcega-Whiteside also got hurt on Monday, which left the Eagles with Greg Ward as their only wideout because Nelson Agholor was inactive. Arcega-Whiteside is expected to be fine for Week 15, but Agholor’s status is up in the air as of this point.