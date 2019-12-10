Le’Veon Bell boasts he bowled a personal-best 251 before missing Jets game

Getty Images

Jets running back Le'Veon Bell missed Sunday’s game with an illness despite being healthy enough to go bowling late on Saturday night. And while Bell has taken some criticism for that bowling excursion, he’s taking it all in stride.

Bell bragged to reporters today about how well he bowled on Saturday night.

“The bigger surprise is I bowled a 251 off the flu,” Bell said, via Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News. “Career-high.”

Bell says doctors told him he should get out of the house and get moving, so he and his family went bowling on Saturday night. He said he would have played in Sunday’s game if the team had allowed him and it was the team that decided to make him inactive because of the flu, and that his only regret is that his bowling excursion became public.

“I don’t feel bad about what I did. I didn’t break any rules, or I wasn’t a distraction, until now that you all seen me bowling,” Bell said.

Jets coach Adam Gase said that he would have preferred for Bell to stay home and rest, but that the team won’t discipline him.