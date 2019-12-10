Lions put Marvin Jones on IR

Getty Images

Wide receiver Marvin Jones won’t be around to play out the string for the Lions.

Head coach Matt Patricia announced on Tuesday that Jones will be placed on injured reserve. Patricia said that Jones injured his ankle late in last Sunday’s loss to the Vikings, but played out the final snaps after getting hurt.

Jones had three catches for 38 yards in the 20-7 loss. He ends the year with 62 catches for 779 yards and nine touchdowns. Four of those touchdowns came in Detroit’s first meeting of the year with the Vikings, which made Jones the fourth player in history to catch four touchdowns in a game more than once in their career.

Jones is under contract for one more season. He’s set to make a base salary of $6.5 million in 2020.

The Lions filled Jones’s roster spot by signing defensive tackle Frank Herron off of Miami’s practice squad.