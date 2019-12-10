NFL planning “top-down review” of officiating

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 10, 2019, 1:48 PM EST
The NFL has an officiating problem, and changes may be coming this offseason.

The league is planning a “top-down review” of officiating for this offseason, Judy Battista of NFL Network reported. That review will include examining who should be in charge of replay reviews at the officiating command center.

Currently, that’s the domain of senior V.P. of officiating Al Riveron. The NFL Network report didn’t mention Riveron by name, but if there’s going to be a “top-down review,” Riveron’s job may be on the line.

The league clearly needs to make significant changes. During the offseason this year, a missed call in the NFC Championship Game led to replay review of pass interference. But that clearly wasn’t enough to fix the league’s problems with officiating. More significant changes in the officiating department may be necessary.

  1. What ever happened to their top down review of air pressure during the cold months of football? They seemed to have forgotten to make the results public?

  3. They need to rip it up and start over. This PI rule or wrinkle or whatever has set the league back like they never could’ve imagined.

  4. We watched on 12 inch black and white TV’s, with an antenna and ‘snow’. You were lucky if the cameraman followed the ball. One only can wonder how bad it used to be. Maybe it wasn’t. Less rules.

    They mugged and mauled all over the field. The game survived. It’s about being FAIR. Mug and maul is fine just decide what the rules are and enforce them consistently. Just find a way because we have huge HD TV’s 1000 angles and the info highway. All mistakes are heard and seen.

    So get the skybox or go back to just letting them play. Just make it equal.

  6. The results of the NFL’s comprehensive review of officiating have already been revealed, and Vegas says the officiating is right where they want it to be.

  8. Quit calling ticky tack calls that result in 5 yard penalty and a first down or a 40 yard PI call that was just a little hand checking. Officials are told if you think it’s a foul it’s a foul, should be totally opposite.

  9. Remember all of the controversy about the officiating in college football games? Yeah, neither do I. Why does everything seem to be working fine there, but not in the pros?

  12. The PI rule needs some attention. It’s different in every game, and there have been some very unfortunate calls.
    Sort it out for once and for all so teams don’t get ‘cheated’ out of a touchdown. Right now it’s hopeless.

  15. bacintheday is right on. One thing I remember is when we first saw replays. It was amazing to “my group” how many times the officials were correct in the call we knew he, or they, had missed. Furthermore, the problem with PI is not that the officials don’t know how to call it. When the league, up until this year, decided to let the DB’s have a LOT more contact, DPI went practically uncalled. With the Rams-Saints game, they have called a loud oops!! The rule is simple to understand, even for some of us. It has been the interpretation that that is rife with inconsistancy. I have booed and screamed at as many officials as anyone, but they are not the problem. We are!!!!!

  16. Let’s list some of the conspiracy theories that equal the fantasy that the NFL fixes games. These include Area 51, the second shooter on the grassy knoll, and claims that the moon landings never happened. Keep your tinfoil hats firmly in place.

  18. How about they fire everyone and hire all the college refs and sky refs. Adopt the college replay system. The college refs are no where perfect but it seems like they don’t have near as many i think i saw something so i’m going to throw a flag plays. The officiating is killing the NFL.

  19. The NFL has had this officiating problem since the Saints loss to the Rams during last years playoffs. So nothing new here. What you still have is a corrupt group of owners who have control their puppet Goodell. Is it a big surprise that NE is involved in another spy gate?
    The league has been everything from No Fun, to Corrupt, to a Good Old Boys Club, to Concussions, to Player Betting, to Players Arrests, Owner Arrests etc. Enough is enough.

  20. Officiating has been getting worse for years now but it has been particularly egregious this year. The first couple weeks holding was called multiple times almost every game till the NFL told them to ease up on it, now it’s barely called during clear cut cases of it. They’re overly cautious with roughing calls with certain QBs and don’t call it anywhere near as much for others. CLEAR cases of OPI/DPI have happened dozens of times this season that haven’t been called, others where receivers or DBs played within the rules but were still called, and the vast majority of challenges of PI haven’t been reversed (seemingly because refs don’t like their judgment challenged). How they STILL don’t have a clear standard for PI is beyond me, things have to change quickly because I can guarantee ratings are going to drop if the refs don’t get sorted out and held accountable soon.

  21. Trust No One says:
    December 10, 2019 at 2:33 pm
    After review, the NFL found no problems with it’s officiating and no changes will be made.
    ——–
    I could see the NFL saying they are making X Y and Z changes, but the officials will ignore the changes (with zero accountability) so it’ll just add to the confusion.

