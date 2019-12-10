NFL projects 2020 salary cap in range of $196.8M – $201.2M

Posted by Josh Alper on December 10, 2019, 4:45 PM EST
Getty Images

The salary cap will go up again in 2020.

That was the word from league meetings on Tuesday. The NFL has informed teams that they project the salary cap will be in the range of $196.8 million to $201.2 million for next season.

The salary cap for the 2019 season is 188.2 million, which makes it likely that the cap will go up at least $10 million for the seventh consecutive season. Projected player costs, including benefits, for the 2020 season will be more than $7.7 billion.

Wherever the number lands, it will represent a massive jump from the $120 million cap in 2011, which is an increase of roughly 65 percent.

That was the first year of the Collective Bargaining Agreement that expires in 2020. Talks on a new CBA are ongoing between the NFL and NFLPA and there’s hope that the two sides can avoid the work stoppage like there was in 2011, but it remains to be seen if that will be the case.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “NFL projects 2020 salary cap in range of $196.8M – $201.2M

  3. Since the salary cap keeps rising but the roster size has stayed the same a smart agent out there has got to soon propose a contract that’s not x years for y million, but x years at y % of the cap

  4. Star athletes in any sport are not underpaid. But consider the ‘average’ NFL player that plays 3 years, a generous estimate. Again to be generous let’s say somehow they earn 5 million dollars in those 3 years. That turns out to be about $125K a year for 40 years, which is again a conservative estimate of how many years any one person may work before retiring.

    Considering all the physical damge they put their bodies for, it’s not really that much money. Obviously it’s a bit of an oversimplification, but I think you get the point. Star athletes are paid handsomely. Regular Joe’s not quite that much.

  5. “And these athletes think their underpaid
    compared to what the owners are making, they are”

    The athletes also don’t have billions of dollars tied up in the team, the owners ought to make more. The argument that athletes risk injuries that can cripple them for life is no different than me going to work, the same could easily happen to me. Even if I win a big lawsuit due to an life changing injury at work, the pay out for me would be less than most of their yearly pay checks. The athletes play a game, I actually work for a living.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!