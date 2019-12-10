Pat Shurmur will “wait and see” whether he gets to finish the season

Getty Images

Two years ago, the Giants fired coach Ben McAdoo with a 13-15 record after 28 regular-season games. Current Giants coach Pat Shurmur is now 7-22 after 29 regular-season games, and he has tied the all-time franchise record with nine straight losses.

Does he expect to finish the season as the team’s coach?

“Yeah, I do,” Shurmur told reporters after the 20-17 overtime loss to the Eagles. “But I just have to wait and see.”

The Giants host the Dolphins on Sunday at MetLife Stadium, where a loss would set the franchise record for 10 in a row.

“I have no thoughts on that,” Shurmur said when asked about tying a team record for games-in-a-row futility. We lost a game tonight and I think that’s what we’re talking about. Unfortunately, that’s our reality right now and I have no thoughts on that other than the fact that we lost the game tonight.”

Asked later about the record-tying defeat, Shurmur said, “Yeah, it’s not something that you want to be a part of. That’s what I think.”

The question is how much longer he’ll be part of the Giants. Whether the hammer falls today or next Monday or on December 30, it’s looking more and more likely that someone else will be coaching the team next year.