Philip Rivers gave Yannick Ngakoue an earful, literally

Getty Images

Earlier this year, in-game audio emerged of Jets quarterback Sam Darnold seeing ghosts. Now, in-game audio has surfaced of Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers screaming like a banshee.

It happened in Jacksonville, after Rivers connected with running back Austin Ekeler on what would become an 84-yard touchown on third and 10. Rivers ended up on the ground, and Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue extended a hand to help Rivers up. Rivers accepted the assistance, and as he got to his feet, he yelled, “He’s going for a ninety-yard touchdown! Ninety-yard TOUCHDOWN!”

Referee Bill Vinovich intervened, telling Rivers, “Get the f–k out of here.”

“Hey, 17,” Ngakoue said to Rivers, before turning to Vinovich. “You see how he’s talking to me, right?”

Later in the clip, Ngakoue said to Rivers, “Stay humble, stay humble, bro.”

“I can be excited,” Rivers said.

“But don’t do it by my ear,” Ngakoue replied.

“I will do it by your ear,” Rivers said. “That’s what I do. That’s what I do.”

“I’ll holler at you after the game,” Ngakoue said. “Just keep talking.”

Rivers will keep talking. It’s definitely what he does. As Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu said on Twitter in response to the clip, “Rivers might be funniest trash talker ever. He don’t mean no harm.”

Rivers was definitely fired up on Sunday, as the Chargers blew the Jaguars off the field, 45-10. Considering that he’s quite possibly entering the homestretch of his time with the Chargers, it’s fun to see that kind of passion — especially when that passion isn’t happening by my ear.