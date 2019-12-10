Ravens list Ronnie Stanley as non-participant on Tuesday

Getty Images

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson took part in Tuesday’s walkthrough practice and reports from the open portion of the session suggested he’s well enough to start against the Jets on Thursday.

Jackson was formally listed as a limited participant on the team’s injury report. Assuming he does play, it looks like he’ll be without left tackle Ronnie Stanley.

Stanley has a concussion and was listed as a non-participant on Tuesday. Given the requirements of the concussion protocol, it’s likely that Stanley will have to wait until at least Week 16 to get back on the field.

James Hurst would likely start in Stanley’s place.

Linebacker Chris Board is also out with a concussion and safety Anthony Levine was out with an ankle injury. Running back Mark Ingram, safety Earl Thomas and defensive tackle Brandon Williams didn’t participate for non-injury reasons.