Report: Mike Evans not expected to play again this season

Getty Images

Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston and wide receiver Mike Evans each picked up injuries during last Sunday’s comeback win over the Colts, but Winston was able to play through his and word on Monday was that he’s not expected to miss this week’s game against the Lions.

The outlook for Evans isn’t as positive. Bucs head coach Bruce Arians said after the win that he’s be “shocked” if Evans made it back from his hamstring injury for Week 15. It appears things aren’t looking any better for Weeks 16 or 17 either.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Evans is expected to miss the three remaining games on Tampa’s schedule “barring unexpected improvement.”

Evans became the second player in NFL history to post at least 1,000 rushing yards in each of his first six seasons and he’s posted 67 catches for 1,157 yards and eight touchdowns overall this season.