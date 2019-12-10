Report: Severe sanctions unlikely in SpyGate 2

Getty Images

In Spygate, which happened during the 2007 season, the NFL fined Bill Belichick $500,000, fined the team $250,000 and docked the Patriots their first-round draft pick in 2008. The Patriots again are under investigation for an incident that involved a videographer.

Severe sanctions are not expected this time, with a resolution of the NFL’s investigation possible by the end of the week, Mark Maske of The Washington Post reports.

The NFL, per Maske, is seeking to determine if the eight minutes of video footage of the Bengals’ sideline contains anything not seen in a TV shot or on the coaches’ tape from the game.

The league still is early in its investigation that involved a Patriots videographer filming the field from the press box in violation of league rules.

Belichick twice has said he was not involved with and had no knowledge of the incident.

The team released a statement saying it was unintentional and that the video crew was filming content for the team’s website, not anything related to the football operations or coaching staff.