Report: Severe sanctions unlikely in SpyGate 2

Posted by Charean Williams on December 10, 2019, 3:58 PM EST
In Spygate, which happened during the 2007 season, the NFL fined Bill Belichick $500,000, fined the team $250,000 and docked the Patriots their first-round draft pick in 2008. The Patriots again are under investigation for an incident that involved a videographer.

Severe sanctions are not expected this time, with a resolution of the NFL’s investigation possible by the end of the week, Mark Maske of The Washington Post reports.

The NFL, per Maske, is seeking to determine if the eight minutes of video footage of the Bengals’ sideline contains anything not seen in a TV shot or on the coaches’ tape from the game.

The league still is early in its investigation that involved a Patriots videographer filming the field from the press box in violation of league rules.

Belichick twice has said he was not involved with and had no knowledge of the incident.

The team released a statement saying it was unintentional and that the video crew was filming content for the team’s website, not anything related to the football operations or coaching staff.

    If TV ever does a revival of Hogan’s Heroes then Bill Belichick would the logical choice for the role of Sgt. Schultz.
    He knows nothing. NO-THING!

  7. “…Inside a room accessible only to Belichick and a few others, they found a library of scouting material containing videotapes of opponents’ signals, with detailed notes matching signals to plays for many teams going back seven seasons. Among them were handwritten diagrams of the defensive signals of the Pittsburgh Steelers, including the notes used in the January 2002 AFC Championship Game” (Outside the Lines report).

  10. I’d still like to know what fans think they are recording? It’s not play signals. Those are done via headset these days. So I’d like to seriously hear form someone that thinks NE was up to something nefarious. What do you think they were trying to record that you couldn’t see on broadcast or coaches film?

  11. Oh please. Tix were 10 bucks or so per PFT late last week. If they wanted sideline video all they had to do was send someone dressed as a fan and shoot video on their phone all game long and no one would every have known anything.

    The video guy did so in front of the Bengals staff in the booth where they could see what was on the monitor. If you’re cheating you don’t get credentials and show the team you’re going after what you’re doing

  12. If they didn’t have a past of shady cheating behavior I would think ok. But I don’t buy anything there saying. The pats do not want to drop from 2nd seed to 3rd or worse if the Bills pass them in the division. So I can’t put it past them to break the rules.

  13. We saw what happened when #deflategate was dragged out with 4 million dollar investigations, sworn testimony, etc., and even though the Patriots were found “guilty,” the whole thing was still disproved by basic 8th grade chemistry.

    That said, I hope we don’t see this case drag out and the report of a quick resolution is correct.

  16. Since deflate gate Goodell has looked the other way on Handy Krafts little sexual romps and drug busts of players so punishment for this is not expected nor surprising. Once Brady leaves the Pats will Lose their favored status because their ratings and fans will disappear and be less attractive to the NFL…….can’t wait.

  17. The Patriots’ fair-weather fandom, somewhat obscured during the Brady championship years, was on full display again at halftime during the Chiefs game.

    So, go easy on them. They have bigger things to worry about.

    If Goodell does anything beyond the norm, he’d have to release the tape and the

    At best, this has to fall under “failure to communicate” in some fashion, which I would imagine is a 25K fine or something. I am not even sure what it would fall under or what they would cite in this case.

    I would also imagine Kraft has already talked to Mike Brown and communicated there was no ill will here of any kind.

    Amazing what a lie or rumor will do to those with Patriots Derangement Syndrome.

  22. It’s all run like the mafia.

    The higher-ups like don’t get their hands dirty, or touch the product.

    So Bill doesn’t watch the tape to maintain plausible deniability.

    But Ernie does.

  24. The NFL cares more about making money and how their brand ” looks ” not the actual integrity of the game.

    This will be swept under the rug and NFL analysts people will be instructed to not even bring it up.

  25. This is the gift that keeps on giving to the haters and crybabies. I am hoping this pisses the Pats to no extent and they give their fans a nice Xmas gift in February.

  26. Sports media is all about sensationalism. As are Patriots haters.

    To any intelligent nonconspirast sports fan this story doesn’t in any respect sound like BB is a 2019 version of William Wyler.

    Those filming this are responsible.

    Every single story becomes so sensationalized that the sports media has become a step or two below the British tabloid papparrazi.

  28. This whole overblown non story will only fuel the Patriots more and maybe will be looked at as the turning point of the season for the Pats in February 🙂

  29. Besides Bills fans, does anybody really believe they were spying on the Bengals, the freaking Bengals?

  30. Just a coincidence they filmed content for the teams website at the Browns-Bengals game. Didn’t even realize they (Patriots) were playing the Bengals this week. Seems legit.

  33. If this is a documentary of a Patriot scout in week 14 of the season then the scout knows darn well the rules of video taping in any stadium on game day, during a game. I think most people know the rule since 2007. NFL will sweep this under the rug by the end of the week.

  34. I’m not necessarily saying that anything nefarious happened here, but why does this keep happening with the Patriots in particular?

  35. Belicheat says he does not know anything about filming, I believe him, just destroy the tape. He has never done anything like that before “right”. Kraft would never do anything this stupid, “right”

  37. So wait a minute…are you saying that when we jumped to conclusions without seeing all the facts we may have been wrong?

  39. andreboy1 says:
    December 10, 2019 at 4:05 pm
    “…Inside a room accessible only to Belichick and a few others, they found a library of scouting material containing videotapes of opponents’ signals, with detailed notes matching signals to plays for many teams going back seven seasons. Among them were handwritten diagrams of the defensive signals of the Pittsburgh Steelers, including the notes used in the January 2002 AFC Championship Game” (Outside the Lines report).

    And you can still do all of that today using binoculars and a pen and paper

  40. Pats are just a horrible franchise, fanbase sucks, cheaters, rotten to the core. Another uncovering of cheating and its “I didn’t know”… really? No one buys it. Also read up on Pat Mahomes girlfriends experience with the “fans”.. Serious rot going on that town.

  41. So the Patriots have been running this web doc series for years. I’ve watched plenty of them. Jimmy G, Jamie Collins (the first time around), the equipment guy (pretty interesting by the way). This is the first time they’ve covered a pro scout, the first time they’ve filmed in a press box. You’re telling me that Bill set up this scheme 4 or 5 years ago, to film other teams signaling in their plays (which no team does anymore, green dots) and the first time they do it is for the friggin Bengals??? Come on guys, just think logically about this. It really makes no sense. It would be easier to simply buy a ticket and an iPhone and have someone film it from row 25!!! This is laughable.

  42. Good I was hoping I we’d be able to keep the mouth breathers on both sides of this going. But, honestly, it probably just means the league doesn’t think any of the web stuff makes it’s way to Bill.

  43. Patriots are second to none in figuring out tells from coaches on the other sideline. Remember Bill’s comment that “something didn’t look right” on the Seahawks sideline before Wilson’s ill fated throw in SB XLIX.

    Taping them would be a treasure trove of information… even without one hand signal being seen. So they have a motive to do so.

    What I need to know is were they taping and then collecting info with each imagine like time, down and distance. If they were then there is a problem.

  44. footballismybusiness says:
    December 10, 2019 at 4:19 pm
    I’m not necessarily saying that anything nefarious happened here, but why does this keep happening with the Patriots in particular?
    Because it’s the Patriots. If any other team did this, there would have never been a question asked about it. It probably has happened but no one even noticed because it wasn’t New England. It’s like a Ferrari doing 65 getting passed on the highway by a Buick doing 100, no one sees the Buick. The league is so paranoid about New England that the lench mob jumps at the slightest hint of anything. Look at deflategate, the Colts balls were deflated as well, it’s in the Wells report and no one bats an eye at it before they are so deranged by New England.

  45. andreboy1 says:
    December 10, 2019 at 4:05 pm
    “…Inside a room accessible only to Belichick and a few others, they found a library of scouting material containing videotapes of opponents’ signals, with detailed notes matching signals to plays for many teams going back seven seasons. Among them were handwritten diagrams of the defensive signals of the Pittsburgh Steelers, including the notes used in the January 2002 AFC Championship Game” (Outside the Lines report).
    That is not cheating. That is called great scouting. Now if they filmed from a wrong location like they did in 2007 then yes, that is cheating and they paid a heavy price for it.. Before there was a rule established as to where they can film from then how is this breaking the rule? Filming signals is not against the rules and still is not. I did not know scouts doing their job was breaking the rules. I laugh at people like you. It’s such low hanging fruit.

  46. premiummitglied says:
    December 10, 2019 at 4:15 pm
    This whole overblown non story will only fuel the Patriots more and maybe will be looked at as the turning point of the season for the Pats in February

    February… are you kidding me? February? With this offense? I just hope we win a game.
    —- Jim Mora

    😢

  47. jdubkc says:
    December 10, 2019 at 4:24 pm
    Pats are just a horrible franchise, fanbase sucks, cheaters, rotten to the core. Another uncovering of cheating and its “I didn’t know”… really? No one buys it. Also read up on Pat Mahomes girlfriends experience with the “fans”.. Serious rot going on that town.

    Get over it.

    Read slooooooow. BB has NOTHING to do with the Patriots website content

    There is an entire series in the web called Do You Job

    They followed a college scout to a game and did the SAME thing.
    The latest episode is about an athletic trainer

    And give me a break with “ look what they said to Mahomes girlfriend

    WHO CARES!!

    WHat do you think fans would do if the Patriots played and away game and Brady’s wife sat in the stands ?

    People like you bare pathetic

  48. I’m not necessarily saying that anything nefarious happened here, but why does this keep happening with the Patriots in particular?

    Because they are successful, hated by many and sadly (I am a Pats fan) they have a history of sailing close to right and wrong and have indeed gone beyond that.

    Personally I think its a non-story that has blown up because of who they are. Do we really think they would blatantly do this in front of people? No they are not that stupid.Come on people wise, up hate all you like its your right I get it but be logical.

