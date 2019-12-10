Robert Kraft declines to address Spygate 2: “You know everything you should know”

Posted by Mike Florio on December 10, 2019, 7:18 PM EST
AP

Spygate 2 happened only days before the quarterly ownership meetings in Texas. Patriots owner Robert Kraft, already present for the session, was asked by reporters to comment on the situation.

“You know everything you should know,” Kraft said, via multiple reporters.

He’s right. The facts are undisputed, and they are unconcealed. The Patriots admit that the rules were violated. But for the question of whether the league will confirm that the video team that shot images of the Bengals’ sideline were not in any way communicating with football operations employees, there’s nothing more to do.

Other than issue the final punishment, whatever it may be. It’s not expected to be as significant as the punishments the Patriots have absorbed in past cases. Which is good news for the Patriots.

  2. belichick is a horrible coach the reason he wins is because he knows the opponents play calls very easy to win when you know a pass is coming so you tell the defense where to play

  8. Belichick should be banned for life, or at least suspended for two years because it’s a repeat offense.

  14. The league, along with the other 31 teams are just making things up. It’s all BS because, you guys are just jealous of our success. Cry on losers, we are innocent and legitimate champions

    – Pats nation lol

  15. They have proven to have cheated before, and were disciplined.

    If they’ve done it again, they should get a NFL version of the NCAA Death Penalty.

  16. patriots knew the seahawks play at goal line thats why they intercepted it they knew exactly wilson was throwing to that receiver look how he patriots defense go up to the receiver before the play he knew the pass was coming in that same exact direction

  17. ts1960 says:
    December 10, 2019 at 7:31 pm
    As as if the commenters here don’t understand how signals are called in. Can you say “green dot?” duh
    —————————-
    They still send in signals by hand too. Especially for last minute adjustments and formation changes. The transmitter in the helmet is automatically cut off with 15 seconds left on the play clock. So there are lots of times where the sideline will use signals BOTH on offense and defense..

    Duh…..

  18. danny woodson says:
    December 10, 2019 at 7:22 pm
    belichick is a horrible coach the reason he wins is because he knows the opponents play calls very easy to win when you know a pass is coming so you tell the defense where to play

    ———————————————————–
    Very easy to beat that team.
    Just do the opposite of the play call and make them look like fools on the important downs.

    Once again Patriot haters using narrow minds.

  20. Who are we to judge the team owned by a man who goes to Florida for a massage while eschewing those beautiful Northern women! Kraft has demonstrated that with a little ingenuity and with a hand’s off administration of his team that he hires the best managers who also don’t know what their subordinates are doing! Bob you are a marvel of delegating responsibilities and avoiding any linkage to impropriety! We could all learn a lesson from you that despite what other people might think, facts don’t matter and that winning is the only measure of a man who fails to reach half a foot.

  21. Cheaters dynasty

    NFL covered up taping of Rams practice.
    McDaniels caught taping other teams practices in Denver
    Spygate 1.0
    Deflategate
    Spygate 2.0
    Spagate

    Patriots used exactly the same excuse for spygate 1.0 and 2.0

    And Brady being paid under the table by Daddy Kraft

  22. billsfan66 says:
    December 10, 2019 at 7:36 pm
    They have proven to have cheated before, and were disciplined.
    If they’ve done it again, they should get a NFL version of the NCAA Death Penalty.
    ——————————————————————————-
    Nope!!!
    For a portion of one game, the Patriots had a camera about 30 feet from where if was allowed to be according to a poorly worded memo. The NFL over punished the patriots at the time. People have been pretending that it was “cheating” and have crying for over 10 years.

    Then the NFL invented a reason to weaken the patriots after they were running up the scores on the darlings of the league. Like when the NFL convinced fools to believe that cold weather and rain has no affect one the PSI in footballs. Science doesn’t lie so the PSI data from the 2015 NFL season is still being hidden from football fans.

    An intelligent Steeler fan posted a video online which says otherwise.
    That video can be found by searching for the following title: “DEFLATE GATE & WHY SCIENCE SAYS THE PATRIOTS DID NOT TAMPER WITH FOOTBALLS”

  23. Suspend BB for Sunday’s game. Plausible deniability doesn’t work when you are the A #1 head honcho in charge. See Also :Joe Paterno, Richard Nixon and Donald Trump. Ignorance, even when it is feigned, is no excuse…

  25. they filmed every team every week for years they dfelated balls for years they shut off opponents headsets they trashed locker rooms they made emergency alarms in hotels and many other things

  26. kevo95 says:

    December 10, 2019 at 7:40 pm

    We know you cheated
    ————————————-
    Speaking on behalf of those on the left side of the bell curve?

  28. bay707area49er says:
    December 10, 2019 at 7:33 pm
    The league, along with the other 31 teams are just making things up. It’s all BS because, you guys are just jealous of our success. Cry on losers, we are innocent and legitimate champions

    – Pats nation

    @@@@@@@@@222

    It’s Raider Nation, it’s a trademarked name, you even have to steal that.

  31. There are a lot of mediocre coaches out there. Every single Patriots SB win is easy to dissect over and over and pretty apparent as to why they beat their opponent. And cheating had nothing to do with it.

    There are questionable coaching decisions in a lot of team losses, including BB questionable in game decisions at times.

    He has a long long history of the game and evidently has learned a lot and uses his knowledge to the best of his ability to win as many games as he and his team can. He isn’t always successful.

    Mediocre coaching decisions, tired defenses, injured players, QBs not making two or three more plays than NE.

    That’s how BB, Patriots win. It is also why they lose. This isn’t hard to understand.

    The cheating is how they win storyline makes NO SENSE.

  32. He’s to busy at a strip club deflating footballs and watching film from the St Louis Rams practices before the show down with NE in the Super Bowl.

  33. WOW. chris simms speaks the truth because he played in the league and almost got the point of exposing trolls and goodell saying
    “It was not in the rules” pre goodell

    Yep

    moron haters exposed

  34. And you do PFT. You take his statement and stop posting articles. There are 10 other NFL teams, that matter right now, in the NFL. Lets give equal attention to them. Until Bob, Bill, Tom or Rog says otherwise the matter is closed. Go Pats

  35. A DYNASTY OF DIMWITS CALLING THEM “CHEATERS”:
    NFL covered up taping of Rams practice. – STORY LATER PROVEN FALSE IS NOT A COVERUP
    McDaniels caught taping other teams practices in Denver – DENVER CHEATS
    Spygate 1.0 – POORLY WORDED MEMO NOT FOLLOWED. TEAM OVER PUNISHED. CRYBABIES CALL IT “CHEATING” EVEN AFTER 10 YEARS
    Deflategate – COLTS AND PATS FOOTBALLS DROPPED PSI DUE TO COLD & RAIN.
    Spygate 2.0 – FOOLS CALLING IT “CHEATING” BEFORE FACTS COME OUT
    And Brady being paid under the table by Daddy Kraft – ONE DIMWIT POSTING IT COUNTLESS TIMES DOES NOT MAKE IT TRUE.

  38. flviking says:
    December 10, 2019 at 7:46 pm
    It’s Raider Nation, it’s a trademarked name, you even have to steal that.

    ——————————————————
    Every native American tribe is called “tribe name” Nation
    So how exactly did the raiders trademark using the word “nation” after the name of an organization ?

    Patriot haters are so silly.

  39. flviking says:
    December 10, 2019 at 7:46 pm
    bay707area49er says:
    December 10, 2019 at 7:33 pm
    The league, along with the other 31 teams are just making things up. It’s all BS because, you guys are just jealous of our success. Cry on losers, we are innocent and legitimate champions

    – Pats nation

    @@@@@@@@@222

    It’s Raider Nation, it’s a trademarked name, you even have to steal that.

    ———

    Screen name clearly says im a 9ER fan. It was meant to mock pats fans

  42. All this talk makes me miss Deflategate. Even the two guys who lost their jobs and never got to work with the team again

  43. 19dead2 says:
    December 10, 2019 at 7:52 pm
    He’s to busy at a strip club deflating footballs and watching film from the St Louis Rams practices before the show down with NE in the Super Bowl.
    ———————————————-
    Attempting to make jokes about deflated footballs just tells everyone that you can’t understand 7th grade science.

  44. billsfan66 says:
    December 10, 2019 at 7:36 pm
    They have proven to have cheated before, and were disciplined.

    If they’ve done it again, they should get a NFL version of the NCAA Death Penalty

    ———————————–

    its better than the NFLs version of its death penalty, which is to be the Buffalo franchise. we havent owned your team for 20 years over a hand signal and if so maybe you should change signals. just saying

