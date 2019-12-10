Robert Kraft declines to address Spygate 2: “You know everything you should know”

AP

Spygate 2 happened only days before the quarterly ownership meetings in Texas. Patriots owner Robert Kraft, already present for the session, was asked by reporters to comment on the situation.

“You know everything you should know,” Kraft said, via multiple reporters.

He’s right. The facts are undisputed, and they are unconcealed. The Patriots admit that the rules were violated. But for the question of whether the league will confirm that the video team that shot images of the Bengals’ sideline were not in any way communicating with football operations employees, there’s nothing more to do.

Other than issue the final punishment, whatever it may be. It’s not expected to be as significant as the punishments the Patriots have absorbed in past cases. Which is good news for the Patriots.