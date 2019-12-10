Saints expect Marcus Davenport to miss rest of season

Getty Images

The Saints have lost a significant contributor on their defensive line.

New Orleans defensive end Marcus Davenport suffered a foot injury in Sunday’s loss to the 49ers and is expected to miss the rest of the season, NFL Network reports.

Davenport has started all 13 games this season and played 61 percent of the Saints’ defensive snaps, as well as 21 percent of their special teams snaps. He has six sacks and three forced fumbles this season.

The Saints were so high on Davenport in last year’s draft that they traded two first-round picks and a fourth-round pick to acquire him. Although he was a backup as a rookie, this year he was developing into a complete player and a major piece of the Saints’ defense. This is a big loss for a Super Bowl contender.