Saquon Barkley: Giants find ways to lose

Giants running back Saquon Barkley offered a blunt assessment of his 2-11 team after Monday night’s loss to the Eagles.

“We’re a team that finds a way to lose a lot of games,” Barkley said, via NJ.com. “That’s what we are as of right now, yes. That’s our team. We’re just an inconsistent football team. We find ways to lose games.”

Barkley, whom the Giants drafted second overall last year with the idea that he’d be a major piece of a contending team, sounds beaten down by the fact that the Giants are 7-22 since he arrived. He wants to win, and the Giants aren’t winning.

“When is that going to happen?” Barkley said. “I have no idea. . . . It doesn’t sit well with me.”

Barkley’s numbers are significantly down from last year, and the Giants’ offense appears incapable of making much use of his talents. It’s easy to see why he’s frustrated.