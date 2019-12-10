Sean Payton to butcher: “Worry about your meat”

Getty Images

Everyone has an opinion about play-calling.

That includes the local butcher, which was one step too far for Saints coach San Payton.

The topic of the day in New Orleans was Payton’s decision to go for a two-point conversion early in Sunday’s 48-46 loss to the 49ers. That attempt failed.

Via the New Orleans Times-Picayune, Payton admitted some frustration during his weekly coaches show on WWL.

“I certainly understand fans asking questions,” Payton said. “I got the guy at freaking Whole Foods asking me about the two-point play. The guy from the meat section. I looked at him and said, “Hey, your steaks don’t look too good right now. Worry about your meat. Driving me crazy.”

Among the non-butchers, former Saints Bobby Hebert and Zach Strief also had questions about the decision.

“It was two things,” Payton explained. “I love the play and it didn’t help they missed the line, but there was a personal foul so we can take the kick at the 50. And you can think about pinning them back. You can think even about an onside kick at the 50 or this year they’ll allow you to go and assess it on the two-point play. So instead of running a two-point play on the 2, we’re now on the 1. I knew exactly what we wanted to get to. It was a play we felt real good with. We’re on the 1-yard line. I’ve always been more conservative and never really looked at that chart until the second half. So it was really more about the penalty and the ability for us to run a play from the 1-yard line. The safety lines up on the wrong side of the ball. We send the motion and all of a sudden we’re going into an extra man. But mainly that decision was on the personal foul and getting the ball on the 1 rather than the 2-yard line.”

So there you have it, T-Bone.