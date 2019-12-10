Texans worked out Andre Smith

Getty Images

The Texans have one of the worst offensive lines in football and have for awhile now. They have tried and continue to try everything to fix it.

To that end, the Texans worked out two offensive linemen Tuesday, including Andre Smith, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Smith has played six games, with five starts, for the Bengals this season. Cincinnati cut him Nov. 30.

The Bengals made him the sixth overall choice in 2009, and he has played 116 games with 98 starts since. He played eight games, all starts, with the Cardinals last year.

Otherwise, the rest of his career was spent in Cincinnati.

The Texans also worked out offensive tackle Travis Vornkahl, who played for the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the CFL, as well as former Raiders tight end Paul Butler.