Tyrann Mathieu makes another important pet video

Getty Images

Four years ago, Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu demonstrated the dangers of leaving a pet in a hot car, in a video for PETA. Tyrann has now provided the bookend to that effort, with a new video demonstrating the problems associated with leaving pets out in the cold.

Tyrann entered a freezer and stayed there as long as he could. He made it 20 minutes before tapping out.

Some dogs spend hours huddled in the cold and the snow and the wind, and that should never happen. Why have a pet at all if the pet won’t be treated properly?

Now that we have a dog who became a member of the family from the moment she arrived in our home, it’s even harder to understand how people could neglect and mistreat their pets. If you own a pet, take care of it. And if you’re not prepared to take care of it, find someone who will — and then never get another one.

Kudos to Tyrann for sending an important message. Keep your pets inside during the winter months, and if you see any pets being left for hours in the cold, do something about it.