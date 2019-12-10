Utah State quarterback Jordan Love declares for draft

Getty Images

Only a few days ago, rumors circulated that Utah State quarterback Jordan Love might spend his final season somewhere else. Instead, Love is entering the NFL Draft, forgoing his final year of eligibility.

He could put himself in position to be a first-round pick, depending on how he performs in the pre-draft process. Love’s 2019 numbers were not nearly as good as his 2018 numbers, so he has questions to answer.

Love completed 60.6 percent of his passes in 2019 for 3,085 yards with 17 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. He completed 64 percent of his passes for 3,567 yards with 32 touchdowns and six interceptions in 2018.

In three years, Love completed 60.7 percent of his passes for 8,283 yards with 57 touchdowns and 27 interceptions in 37 games. He also rushed for 387 yards and nine touchdowns.

Love will play in the Frisco Bowl against Kent State, he said in a social media post announcing his decision.

“Playing for the Aggies has been a dream come true, and with that being said, I am ready to chase my next dream,” Love wrote. “After much prayer, consideration and discussion with my family, I have decided to forgo my senior year at Utah State and enter the 2020 NFL Draft. I knew from the first time I put on a helmet and shoulder pads that I wanted to play in the NFL and am excited to being that journey now.

“I haven’t quite closed this chapter in my life, though, as I look forward to putting on my Aggie uniform one final time for our bowl game.”