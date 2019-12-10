Washington corner Simeon Thomas suspended four games

Getty Images

Washington’s going to be without a cornerback for the rest of the season, and part of next year.

The league announced that cornerback Simeon Thomas was suspended four games for violating the league’s policy on substances of abuse.That will extend through the first game of next season.

Thomas hadn’t had much of a role until last week, when he played 63 percent of their defensive snaps against the Packers.

Last year’s sixth-round pick of the Browns, he spent time with the Seahawks last year and started on their practice squad this year before signing with Washington in September.

With him out, the team may have no choice but to play Josh Norman, who has played four snaps of defense in the last three weeks.