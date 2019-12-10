Washington places Derrius Guice on injured reserve

Getty Images

Derrius Guice‘s knee injury is only a sprain, but with only three games remaining, the running back won’t return this season.

Washington placed Guice on injured reserve, one of several moves the team announced Tuesday.

Guice sprained the medial collateral ligament in his left knee during Sunday’s game against the Packers, taking a direct hit to his knee from safety Darnell Savage.

He played no games last season because of an ACL tear in his left knee and only five games this season because of a torn meniscus in his right knee and now the MCL sprain in his left knee.

Guice finishes his second season with 49 touches for 324 yards and three touchdowns.

Washington also announced it activated cornerback Danny Johnson from the physically unable to perform list and signed running back Josh Ferguson from the practice squad.

The team signed running back Derrick Gore and linebacker Pete Robertson from the practice squad.