Adam Thielen practicing with Vikings Wednesday

Wide receiver Adam Thielen‘s practice week got off to a good start on Wednesday.

Thielen didn’t practice at all last week and missed his fourth straight game on Sunday, but this week has gotten off to a better start. Per multiple reports from the portion of practice open to the media, Thielen is practicing as the Vikings work to get ready for this weekend’s road game against the Chargers.

Thielen initially hurt his hamstring in Week Seven, missed one game and then returned in Week Nine. He reinjured his hamstring early in that game and has been on the sideline since then.

He’ll likely be a limited participant as head coach Mike Zimmer said last week that there’s “no sense to push it” as Thielen tries to get back into action.