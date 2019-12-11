Antonio Brown returns to airing grievances on social media

Getty Images

Former Steelers, Raiders and Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown used social media to offer an apology last week, but he’s using it for different purposes on Wednesday.

Brown has posted a series of tweets that take issue with the fact that he’s not currently in the NFL. One of the tweets features a list of players who have committed crimes with Brown noting that they’re “still working,” although some of the players on that list are also currently out of the league.

Brown also retweeted a pair of tweets referencing accusations of sexual assault against Ben Roethlisberger, presumably to show that Roethlisberger remains in the league while Brown is awaiting word from the league after meeting with them regarding similar accusations made against him. Roethlisberger was not charged with a crime, but was suspended under the Personal Conduct Policy for four games in 2010 in the wake of those allegations.

Agent Drew Rosenhaus, the media and the NFLPA also came into Brown’s crosshairs as Brown continued to vent his frustrations about the situation.

“Innocent to proven guilty it’s been 3 months,” Brown wrote in another tweet.

Brown hasn’t always appeared as eager to get back on the field as he seems to be on Wednesday, but no amount of eagerness seems likely to speed up the NFL’s process.