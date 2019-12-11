Baker Mayfield met with training staff after Sunday’s criticism

Getty Images

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield used Sunday’s post-game press conference as a platform to question the team’s handling of receiver Odell Beckham Jr.’s sports hernia. Mayfield used his Wednesday press conference to explain that he has met with the training staff, which bore the brunt of his criticism.

“I had the conversations that I needed to, in the building,” Mayfield told reporters. “Like I said, when I addressed it afterwards [on Twitter], the effect that those words have in the bigger scheme and the bigger picture were not my intentions. The people within our building, like I said, know where I am coming from. They know my frustration, and they know that if I was happy-go-lucky about everything then we would have a real problem on our hands. I talked to the people I needed to so am confident in that and us moving forward.”

He’s right about the importance of not being “happy-go-lucky about everything,” but that doesn’t mean a public press conference is the right forum for airing out grievances. It was jarring to hear it, especially because it was delivered in such a nonchalant way.

Mayfield seems to believe that he undid whatever damage was done by his comments, but it’s hard to imagine that those who were on the receiving end of the public scrutiny will complete forget the incident, even if they completely have forgiven it.