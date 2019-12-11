Baker Mayfield on OBJ rumors: I trust him wholeheartedly

Getty Images

Video recently surfaced of Odell Beckham, while covering his mouth, telling Jimmy Garoppolo what some have interrupted as “I’ll come here” during a postgame chat Oct. 7. Garoppolo more clearly responds, “I know; I got you.”

It matches two national reports that say Beckham has told other players to “come get me,” so rumors are running rampant that the Browns star receiver wants out of Cleveland.

“I can’t answer that for him,” quarterback Baker Mayfield said Wednesday, via Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal. “I mean, there’s all the rumors going around, but I have my conversations with him, and I know what we talk about. So I trust him wholeheartedly.”

Beckham is under contract through 2023 after being traded from the Giants. He has only 59 catches for 844 yards and two touchdowns, while dealing with hip and groin issues since training camp.

“I think that’s where the frustration comes from,” Mayfield said, “and we can sense that.”

Beckham has played 826 of the offense’s 862 snaps this season. He was limited in Wednesday’s practice as has often been the case this season.

Beckham likely needs sports hernia surgery during the offseason, according to Ulrich.

“He’s fighting through pain,” Mayfield said. “It shows you how much he really wants to win, the things that I’ve continuously said about it. He wants to be the solution to help us.”