Bill Belichick: Scout at Bengals game was doing his job

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 11, 2019, 12:14 PM EST
Patriots coach Bill Belichick says the scout who attended Sunday’s Bengals game, when a Patriots videographer broke league rules by taping the Bengals from the press box, was not involved in the taping and did nothing wrong.

“The football team, the football staff and the coaching staff had nothing to do with what happened. Nothing. So there was no involvement in it,” Belichick said.

The Patriots say the person who filmed the Bengals on Sunday was at the game to do a feature for the team’s website about a day in the life of a Patriots scout. Asked if the scout in attendance was aware of the filming that was taking place, Belichick said the scout was just doing his job.

“He was doing his job, that’s what he was doing,” Belichick said. “He was doing his job. Like we all try to do. That’s what the football team, the football staff, coaching staff did. Last week was try to do their job for Kansas City, then Cincinnati, then Buffalo next week. That’s it.”

As a reporter started to ask a follow-up question about the scout’s role on Sunday, Belichick answered, “I just answered your question, that’s it. They had no involvement in it. Zero.”

When another reporter pressed the issue, Belichick said, “Do not have anything to add. Do not have anything to add.”

The league is currently investigating the matter and the Patriots may face discipline for their videographer breaking league rules.

36 responses to “Bill Belichick: Scout at Bengals game was doing his job

  3. absolutevisuals says:
    December 11, 2019 at 12:17 pm
    It could be true but we don’t believe you. Too many instances.

    Well according to all the reports so far the league does believe them

  4. Wait…I thought you had no knowledge of these events? So how do you know he was doing his job?

    Oh…that’s right. You know he was doing his job because he was doing exactly what you told him to do.

    And Pats homers wonder where he got the name Belicheat.

  7. Good thing Goodell didn;t try to frame them here. I like this new vocal version of BB. Bout time you took the gloves off. You did it for Framegate II, and I bet if you did it more so for Framegate I, Framegate II doesn’t exist, let alone this pathetic cheating attempt by Cincy and the media.

    What I’d like to see is more of a defense from Kraft. And, if Bob Kraft is too old to do it, step down, go rogue please, and have Jonathan be the vocal piece of the operation.

    Pats fans are not going to tolerate this crap every 2-3 years because the entire league is so jealous of the Patriots continued and sustained successes.

    Absolutely ridiculous unethical behavior from NUMEROUS owners and Goodell for YEARS.

    It simply has to stop. Cincy needs to take some responsibility here, too, They handled this very poorly. A simple question or two or some basic follow up in the press box would have sufficed.

    It’s gotten to the point that this PDS (Patriots Derangement Syndrome) is so bad, that we can’t even get through a whole season without some kind of embarrassing narrative needing to be pushed that’s not even real.

  10. The real question is ‘Who was the person doing the filming?’

    If that person was an independent hired to do the filming then there is no issue against the Patriots – End of Story.

  11. A lot of Patriot supporters hate these incidents. It gives the hordes of haters an opportunity to extract their pound of flesh.
    I am a diehard Patriots fan, and I love these incidents. They are minor, and usually meaningless incidents that go away, except for – thankfully, the haters. My two favorite football events are the Patriots winning, and reading the haters making excuses why they are winning. The simple answer is a smarter, harder working coaching staff, and a buy in from the players.
    Make em sell the franchise, Ban Belichick for life, Every SB win has an asterisk, Belicheat (usually spelled wrong), Cheaters, Take away their draft for 5 years, Kraft payin the Refs off again, Goodell in Krafts pocket! The best one was make Belichick coach the Bengals.
    Love it. Actually love it!

  14. That still doesn’t answer the question of whether the scout knew he was being filmed. One has to assume the answer was “yes”, since it was for a supposed web feature. Which then leads me to conclude that the scout should have known better and stopped them before they started. But didn’t.

    But playing within in the gray areas of the rules it a Patriots hallmark.

  15. Real football fans realize NE has never cheated. Even Spygate wasn’t cheating since Goodell used a poorly worded memo to change a rule instead of the required owners’ vote. Lots of made up nonsense and paranoia on the part of 31 other teams though!

  18. absolutevisuals says:
    December 11, 2019 at 12:17 pm
    It could be true but we don’t believe you. Too many instances.

    ==================

    If by “too many” you mean “one, 12 years ago”, then yes.

  19. goillini says:
    December 11, 2019 at 12:25 pm
    You need to cheat to beat the Bengals? Really??

    4 6 Rate This

    ———————

    Community college is very affordable these days. Start there.

  21. jjackwagon says:
    December 11, 2019 at 12:22 pm
    Wait…I thought you had no knowledge of these events? So how do you know he was doing his job?

    ==================

    If you ever had a job in an organization, you would know that people inside an organization tend to quickly share information with one another when urgent events come up. It’s a thing that people do.

  22. jjackwagon says:
    December 11, 2019 at 12:22 pm
    Wait…I thought you had no knowledge of these events? So how do you know he was doing his job?

    Oh…that’s right. You know he was doing his job because he was doing exactly what you told him to do.

    And Pats homers wonder where he got the name Belicheat.

    Yeah. You nailed it.

    They put Roy this 2 year series on the website went and got sponsors for it just as an elaborate cover to HIDE in plain site wearing Patriots attire setting up a camera WITH a monitor for EVERYONE to see. Including Bengals personal.

    Nailed it!!!!!

  24. ghostlight13 says:
    December 11, 2019 at 12:31 pm
    That still doesn’t answer the question of whether the scout knew he was being filmed. One has to assume the answer was “yes”, since it was for a supposed web feature. Which then leads me to conclude that the scout should have known better and stopped them before they started. But didn’t.

    But playing within in the gray areas of the rules it a Patriots hallmark.

    No it’s already been reported they filmed/interviewed the scout first in the back of the press room

    Then set up to shoot the B roll footage witch would later be spliced together for the web

    I don’t think the Bengals personal would lie about that.

  25. “Kraft and Goodell are buddies…nothing will come of this. Again”

    100% truth. Rog doesn’t want to anger his Uncle Bob.

  26. I’ve defended Belichick for a long time, but my patience is wearing thin.

    Belichick’s response is a complete non-response. He didn’t explain what the videographer was doing. All he said was that “he was doing his job”. It’s a typical Belichick non-response.

    This may be an innocent happenstance, but I’m not completely convinced. It sure as heck makes no sense. The 10-3 Patriots, with all of their problems, can easily beat the beat the 1-12 Bengals without cheating. Belichick, with his typical non-response, is making things far worse.

  29. That still doesn’t answer the question of whether the scout knew he was being filmed. One has to assume the answer was “yes”, since it was for a supposed web feature. Which then leads me to conclude that the scout should have known better and stopped them before they started. But didn’t.
    —-

    He probably knew he was to be filmed.

    He did not point the camera, probably.
    He did not outsource the filming, probably.
    He did not get 1/2 the required permissions, probably.
    He was not responsible to know video rules, probably.

    So it was an irrelevant question.

    That was quite a leap.

  30. So it turns out Mahomes girlfriend was lying. She was never moved, she was taunting the fans and couldn’t handle being chirped back. Huh. 🤔

  31. ghostlight13 says:
    December 11, 2019 at 12:31 pm
    That still doesn’t answer the question of whether the scout knew he was being filmed. One has to assume the answer was “yes”, since it was for a supposed web feature. Which then leads me to conclude that the scout should have known better and stopped them before they started. But didn’t.
    ——————————–
    The problem with your comment is that the controversial filming in question had nothing to do with the scout whatsoever. The filming OF the scout had ended before the game began.

  33. GoodellMustGo says:
    December 11, 2019 at 12:50 pm
    So it turns out Mahomes girlfriend was lying. She was never moved, she was taunting the fans and couldn’t handle being chirped back. Huh. 🤔

    2 0 Rate This

    ————————-

    What a shock.

    Our country has become this:

    1. Make up a lie.
    2. Run to social media.
    3. Most people believe what they read on social media.

    WOW

    We’re doomed as a society. This will be the end of this country with literally multiple generations of morons stacked up behind the prior ones.

  34. When my 12 year old daughter says something that is not totally true and I press her on it she immediately looks at me and says “I wasn’t totally honest with you, I am sorry.” She then informs me of the truth.

    When Belichick lies and is pressed on it he gets defensive.

    I can smell out a lie a mile away and Bill Belichick is lying here and covering up. If anyone thinks this incident is the ONLY time the Pats filmed a sideline and it was a one time thing for the teams website…you are lying to yourself and a Patriots fan.

  35. jonathankrobinson424 says:
    December 11, 2019 at 12:30 pm

    I call BS. How gulliable do the Patriots think we are?
    ++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

    Gullible enough to reject proven, 5rd Grade level science, and believe that cold weather has no effect on air pressure.

    Gullible enough to believe a Goodel who is a known liar and was proven as such in a court of Law.

    Gullible enough to believe that for 20 Years now Brady & Belichick ONLY win because they cheat……..

  36. the Patriots already admitted to a violation of league rules.
    the Patriots already say they “take responsibility” for the film crews actions.

    this is an open and shut case by New England’s own admission.

