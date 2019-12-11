Colorado receiver K.D. Nixon declares for NFL Draft

Getty Images

The Colorado Buffaloes have a second underclassmen wide receiver declaring for the NFL Draft.

K.D. Nixon announced on Tuesday that he has decided to enter the draft a week after fellow teammate Laviska Shenault put him name into the 2020 class as well.

“After much prayer & discussion with my family, I have decided to forego my senior year & enter the NFL Draft!” Nixon wrote on Twitter. “I am looking forward to contributing at the next level!”

While Shenault is a probable early round pick, Nixon will be a lesser heralded prospect. The 2020 class is already loaded with pass catching talent. At 5-foot-8, 185 pounds, Nixon will be among the smaller receivers in the class.

Nixon caught 35 passes for 475 yards and three touchdowns during his final year at Colorado. He also served as a kick returner for the Buffaloes and even completed a 38-yard touchdown pass this season. As a sophomore, Nixon caught 52 passes for 636 yards and four touchdowns in 2018.