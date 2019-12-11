Damien Williams returns to practice for Chiefs

Getty Images

The Chiefs have been without running back Damien Williams the last couple of weeks, but he took a step back toward the lineup on Wednesday.

Williams practiced for the first time since suffering a rib injury in the team’s Week 11 win over the Chargers in Mexico City.

Head coach Andy Reid said at his press conference that Williams will “test it out” during the session and the team will take next steps depending on how Williams feels after the session.

The Chiefs added Spencer Ware to the running back group last week after placing Darrel Williams on injured reserve. Ware, LeSean McCoy and Darwin Thompson combined to run 20 times for 57 yards and catch six passes for 31 yards in last Sunday’s win over the Patriots.