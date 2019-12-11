Danielle Hunter is the NFC defensive player of the week

Getty Images

Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter has piled up sacks at a record pace over the first five seasons and he kept it up against the Lions last Sunday.

Hunter had three sacks of David Blough in the 20-7 Vikings win and that left him with 12.5 sacks on the year. It also gives him 52.5 sacks over the course of his career and that made him the youngest player to hit 50 career sacks since they became an official statistic in 1982.

Hunter has been named the NFC’s defensive player of the week as a result of his performance against Detroit. It’s the second time he’s taken the prize.

Hunter had seven overall tackles in the win over the Lions. He heads into Week 15 needing 2.5 sacks in order to set a new career high for a single season.