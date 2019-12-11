Dwayne Haskins a full practice participant despite ankle sprain

Getty Images

Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins‘ ankle bothered him Sunday. It did not bother him Wednesday.

The rookie was a full participant in practice.

“He looked great today,” coach Bill Callahan said Wednesday. “I think everything he did in individual was seamless. I thought it was really clean. I thought it was flawless. I thought that there were no setbacks. I saw fluidity. We moved him out of the pocket quite a bit today as well, so if there was any apprehension of possibly not testing it or looking at it deeply, we wouldn’t have done what we did. There were a lot of movement actions, a lot of different things we did with him on the perimeter. So, no, there was nothing holding him back. He was fully clear. It was just a very mild ankle sprain that he went through Sunday.”

Haskins was injured late in the first half. Case Keenum warmed up before the second half, but Haskins never left the game.

Haskins said Wednesday his ankle “feels good.”

“Just a low ankle sprain. It’ll be alright,” he said.

Cornerback Quinton Dunbar (hamstring) and linebacker Ryan Kerrigan (calf) did not participate in Wednesday’s practice.

Linebacker Ryan Anderson (shoulder), cornerback Fabian Moreau (hamstring), offensive tackle Morgan Moses (toe), offensive tackle Donald Penn (knee/back), receiver Trey Quinn (concussion), receiver Paul Richardson (hamstring) and offensive guard Brandon Scherff (elbow/shoulder) were limited.