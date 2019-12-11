Edmunds brothers will be first brother trio to play in same NFL game since 1927

Getty Images

Sunday night’s Bills-Steelers game will be a special night for the Edmunds family.

Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds and Steelers running back Trey Edmunds will all be on the field, and that will make them the first trio of brothers to play in the same NFL game in 92 years.

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, the last time three brothers all played in the same NFL game was in 1927, when Joe Rooney, Cobb Rooney and Bill Rooney all played for the Duluth Eskimos.

“It’s going to be a fabulous moment. It’s exciting,” their mom, Felicia Edmunds, told the Steelers’ website. “We are going to take it in stride and not lean one way or another but be neutral. One thing is this will be the first game ever when I get to clap for every single call, every play. It doesn’t matter if it’s defense or offense, they are good for us. This will be the very first game I am able to clap no matter which way the ref calls it.”

The Edmunds brothers were raised by Felicia and their father, two-time Pro Bowl tight end Ferrell Edmunds, in a family that was focused on football. Sunday will be a special day for that family.