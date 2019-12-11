Frank Clark going to to see a stomach specialist

Chiefs pass-rusher Frank Clark played last week, despite being listed as questionable with a shoulder injury and an illness.

The illness is apparently still a question.

According to Adam Teicher of ESPN.com, Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Clark was going to see a specialist.

“His stomach is still bothering him,” Reid said.

Clark reportedly lost 12 pounds and had to go to the hospital last week before gutting it out (so to speak) against the Patriots.

He played 31 snaps (46 percent) last week, and had three pressures, two quarterback hits, and a sack.