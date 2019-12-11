Jamal Adams, Quinnen Williams not expected to play Thursday

Getty Images

It’s never easy to play on Sunday and then turn around for a road game on Thursday night, so the one thing you’d hope is for your team to be in good shape on the injury front.

That’s not the case for the Jets this week. They released their final injury report for Thursday’s game in Baltimore and it features 14 players with injury designations, including eight who are either out or not expected to play.

The latter group includes safety Jamal Adams, who is set to miss his second straight game with an ankle injury. He’s listed as doubtful along with defensive lineman Quinnen Williams (neck). Cornerback Arthur Maulet (calf) is also listed as doubtful and cornerback Brian Poole (concussion) has been ruled out, so the Jets will be pretty shorthanded against Lamar Jackson.

It doesn’t look too much better on offense. Wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (hamstring, knee) is considered doubtful while tight end Ryan Griffin (ankle), running back Bilal Powell (ankle, illness) and right tackle Chuma Edoga (knee) will not play.

Defensive linemen Henry Anderson (shoulder), Steve McLendon (knee, hip) and Nathan Shepherd (ankle) are all listed as questionable. Running back Ty Montgomery (foot, hip), left tackle Kelvin Beachum (ankles) and safety Matthias Farley (ankle) are in the same category.