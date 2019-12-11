Jameis Winston not throwing at Wednesday’s practice

Getty Images

Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston was going through drills during the portion of Wednesday’s practice open to the media, but there was one big difference between him and the other quarterbacks.

Per multiple reporters at Buccaneers practice, Winston was neither throwing nor holding a ball while going through those drills. Winston injured his right thumb against the Colts last Sunday and briefly left the game before returning to help the team to a 38-35 comeback win.

Ryan Griffin replaced Winston when he was out of the game and would get the start if Winston’s thumb is not up to playing this Sunday. Word earlier this week was that the team expects Winston to play against the Lions.

Wide receiver Mike Evans was not at practice. A report this week indicated he will not play again this season after hurting his hamstring last Sunday.