Jameis Winston wearing a cast, calls it “preventative”

Getty Images

Nothing was going to keep Jameis Winston from playing hurt Tuesday night, even if his right hand was in a cast.

The Buccaneers quarterback appeared at his annual charity event for kids at Raymond James Stadium, and even threw some footballs to kids — left-handed.

“I know y’all see my hand,” he said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “I’m going to talk about my hand on [Wednesday]. It’s a preventative thing right now.”

Winston suffered a fracture in his right thumb during Sunday’s win over the Colts. He missed some time in the third quarter but returned to the game.

They expect him to play this week against the Lions, as they try to maintain a late-season bounce which they hope will help next year.