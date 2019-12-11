Janoris Jenkins tweets insult to fan during practice

Getty Images

Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins wasn’t practicing today because of an ankle injury, so he decided to flex his Twitter muscles.

Via Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com, Jenkins retweeted a critical tweet, writing “I can only do my job,” followed by an offensive word.

Giants coach Pat Shurmur — who frankly has enough to worry about at the moment — was not pleased.

“I was just made aware of it as I was going through the injury report, and he shouldn’t be tweeting during practice,” Shurmur said.

Jenkins has been venting about his role on the team lately, the kind of thing that can happen when a team has lost nine in a row.