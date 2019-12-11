Jimmy Garoppolo named NFC offensive player of the week

Getty Images

The 49ers dropped out of the lead in the NFC West and the NFC as a whole after their Week 13 loss to the Ravens, but they’re back on top after Week 14 and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo had a lot to do with that.

Garoppolo was 26-of-35 for 349 yards, four touchdowns and an interception in a 48-46 win over the Saints in New Orleans. The win boosted the team’s record to 11-2 and pushed the 49ers past the Seahawks into first place by virtue of Seattle’s loss to the Rams.

The NFL announced on Wednesday that Garoppolo has been named the NFC’s offensive player of the week as a result of that effort. It’s the first time that the quarterback has received the award.

Garoppolo has 3,245 yards, 25 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while completing 69.5 percent of his passes. If he helps the team to a win over the Falcons this weekend, the 49ers will clinch a playoff berth.