Josh Norman continues to suit up, not play

Getty Images

Washington cornerback Josh Norman has played four defensive snaps and two on special teams the past three games combined. Yet, he received $500,000 per game in per game bonus money.

Not a bad job if you can get it.

Who knows why Norman isn’t playing since interim coach Bill Callahan isn’t saying.

Norman, though, will continue to dress.

“He’s still in a role where he could potentially play,” Callahan said Wednesday, via JP Finlay of NBCSportsWashington.com.

Norman didn’t play a snap in Green Bay on Sunday.

Callahan said the team has packages where Norman could play, but those weren’t used in Green Bay.

Norman started eight of the first nine games, playing almost every snap. He has played little since.

Norman remains under contract for 2020 with a $12 million base salary and a $15.5 million cap number. It seems unlikely Norman returns to Washington, but if he does, it is even more unlikely he returns at that price no matter who the new coach is.