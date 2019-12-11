Julian Edelman held out of practice with knee injury

Getty Images

Julian Edelman has been the one receiver the Patriots can truly rely on this year, but he wasn’t on the field today.

Via Phil Perry of NBCSportsBoston.com, the veteran wideout was held out of Wednesday’s practice with a knee injury.

That’s a new one, in addition to the shoulder injury which has been an issue for him for some time.

We’ll see as the week progresses whether it’s a major deal or more of a veteran day in the middle of the week.

Lest anyone freak out, quarterback Tom Brady was a full participant in practice, with the right elbow injury, but he has downplayed that consistently.