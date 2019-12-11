Kareem Jackson named AFC defensive player of the week

Getty Images

Kareem Jackson might not have a cool cartoon-inspired touchdown celebration, but he’s finding the end zone for the Broncos anyway.

The veteran cornerback was named AFC defensive player of the week, after his big game against the Texans.

He filled up the stat sheet, with 11 tackles, one for a loss, broke up three passes, intercepted a Deshaun Watson pass and returned a fumble 70 yards for a score against his old team.

Along with some promising play by rookie quarterback Drew (Buzz Lightyear) Lock, the Broncos have a few things to be happy about this time of year.