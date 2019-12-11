Kliff Kingsbury to pitch Larry Fitzgerald on 2020 return

Getty Images

Larry Fitzgerald is wrapping up his 16th NFL season and the wide receiver has not said whether or not it will be his last one.

Fitzgerald has taken some time before deciding to return the last couple of years. If he plans to do the same this year, head coach Kliff Kingsbury wants to be sure to make his case for a return before Fitzgerald gets too deep into deliberations.

“I’ll give him my pitch here in a couple of weeks,” Kingsbury said, via Darren Urban of the Cardinals website.

One thing that might help Kingsbury’s pitch is something Fitzgerald said in March about his decision to come back this year. Fitzgerald said that he didn’t want to retire after the Cardinals had a really bad season.

This year probably won’t end with them picking first overall again, but it hasn’t been much more successful and that could help make a 17th season for Fitzgerald a reality.