Kyle Van Noy calls booing fans “disrespectful”

Getty Images

The Patriots haven’t had to endure the booing of their home fans very often over the last couple of decades.

So naturally, they have a negative reaction to it.

Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy told Tom Curran of NBCSportsBoston.com that he didn’t care for the boos that rang down as they left the field at halftime of last week’s loss to the Chiefs.

“Too much booing for me,” Van Noy said. “I thought it was disrespectful.”

The Patriots were trailing 20-7 at halftime when the fans reacted.

“Obviously It sucks when it doesn’t go the way we want, but know that we’re all trying,” Van Noy said. “We’re trying to put the best product on the field. We’re not trying to disappoint anyone. Just imagine as a fan or a media person that our feelings are probably 100 times more. Our livelihoods are on the line and we want to win.”

The loss ended a 21-game home winning streak for the Patriots, which underscores how spoiled their fans actually are.