Kyler Murray on Baker Mayfield: I would never do some of the stuff he’s done

Getty Images

Kyler Murray followed Baker Mayfield to Oklahoma. He followed Mayfield in winning the Heisman and in becoming the No. 1 overall choice in the NFL Draft, too.

The Cardinals rookie quarterback, though, doesn’t follow the Browns quarterback’s lead.

“I would never do some of the stuff he’s done,” Murray said Wednesday, laughing, via Katherine Fitzgerald of the Arizona Republic. “But no, that’s my boy. He knows that. I just let him do his thing and you just laugh at him. . . .Everybody has their own way of doing things. He was a great teammate, a great leader. Everybody round the building felt that. When it was my opportunity, you know, I lead how I lead and he leads how he leads.”

The quarterbacks meet for the first time as opponents, a day after the 2019 Heisman Trophy winner is announced. Mayfield won the award in 2017 and Murray in 2018.

“I haven’t seen him for a while,” Murray said of Mayfield. “It’s going to be kind of special just to be on the same field. To play against him is obviously special.