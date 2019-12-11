Lamar Jackson becomes the overwhelming favorite for MVP

Getty Images

Thirteen rounds into a 16-round fight, it looks to be over.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has become the overwhelming favorite to win the NFL MVP award. At Caesar’s, Jackson’s odds currently stand at -900, which means that a $900 bet would win only $100.

FanDuel has Jackson’s odds at -800; DraftKings pegs Jackson’s odds at -715.

The other two plausible finalists at this point are Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. Barring a disaster, however, it looks like Jackson will be the second consecutive second-year quarterback to win the MVP award.

The Ravens host the Jets on Thursday night, giving everyone an opportunity to see Jackson play in prime time.