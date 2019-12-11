Le’Veon Bell “honestly” doesn’t feel he’s had enough chances this season

Getty Images

Jets running back Le'Veon Bell bowled a 251 recently, but he has yet to hit 100 rushing yards in a game with the team that signed him to a big contract this offseason.

Bell has not topped 70 rushing yards in any of the 12 games he’s played with the team this season, but Bilal Powell topped that number on 19 carries against the Dolphins last weekend while Bell was out with an illness. Bell has had one game with more than 18 carries and he was asked on Tuesday if he feels like he’s gotten enough chances in his first year with the Jets.

“Honestly, no,” Bell said, via NJ.com. “I think that’s being in a new system, new guys up front, it’s a new coaching staff, I’m with a new organization. So everything takes time, I understand that. That’s why I’ve always been patient. But to be honest with you, no. I feel like when I do, I’ll be back to what people are used to seeing.”

Word earlier this week was that Bell is feeling better and could play against the Ravens on Thursday, but the offseason could be an interesting one. Bell’s name came up in trade talks before the deadline and the fit has been uncomfortable enough that it won’t be surprising if the Jets put him on the block once the offseason gets underway.