Panthers designate Chris Hogan to return

Getty Images

The Panthers designated Chris Hogan to return Wednesday. It marked the first time he has suited for practice since Sept. 27.

Hogan injured his knee on a special teams play against the Texans in Week Four. He underwent arthroscopic surgery and expected to return sooner than he has.

“It’s a frustrating process,” Hogan said, via Max Henson of the team website. “It took longer than I expected. Just kept grinding every single day.

“Today felt good. We’ll see how the rest of the week goes. I was extremely encouraged.”

Hogan, who has three catches for 24 yards this season, hopes to return before the end of the season.

“I don’t make those decisions, but I am going to do everything I can to be ready to play,” Hogan said. “. . .Any chance you get to go play football is a blessing. You have to take pride in playing as a Panther and you can never take being out here for granted. It can be taken away pretty quickly.”