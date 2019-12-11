Panthers sign Ramik Wilson

Getty Images

The Panthers had an empty spot on their roster after waiving kick returner Greg Dortch on Tuesday and they filled it by adding a player to their defense on Wednesday.

The team announced the signing of linebacker Ramik Wilson.

Wilson spent a couple of weeks with the Cardinals earlier this season and appeared in one game. He had 147 tackles, two forced fumbles and an interception in 45 games with the Chiefs and Rams from 2015 to 2018.

Carolina also announced that they have signed former Buccaneers wide receiver/kick returner Bobo Wilson to the practice squad. He returned 15 punts in six games for the Bucs earlier this season, but was waived in mid-October.