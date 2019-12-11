Perry Fewell on Donte Jackson criticism: We just handle it internally

Getty Images

Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson‘s critical comments about the team’s coaching in last Sunday’s loss to the Falcons were one of the subjects to come up duing interim head coach Perry Fewell’s press conference on Wednesday.

Jackson said “two horrible [defensive] calls” were responsible for breakdowns that led to a pair of Atlanta touchdowns in the 40-20 Panthers loss. Jackson said the team hadn’t practiced those calls in similar situations over the course of the week.

Fewell was asked three questions about Jackson’s comments, including whether the cornerback was disciplined by the team. He gave the same answer to all three of the questions.

“We just handle it internally, and we move forward,” Fewell said, via Joseph Person of the Charlotte Observer.

Jackson, Fewell and the rest of the Panthers will move forward to a game against the Seahawks this weekend.