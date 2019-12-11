Pete Carroll: Josh Gordon “hasn’t gotten the ball enough yet”

Getty Images

Receiver Josh Gordon arrived via waivers in Seattle amid significant fanfare and high hopes. Through four games, however, he has only six catches for 81 yards and no touchdowns.

“Josh has had huge games in the past,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll told reporters on Wednesday. “He just hasn’t gotten the ball enough yet to show that for us, but he’s done really well. Josh has been a really good guy around here and practicing, working hard and studying. There were a few calls in that [Rams] game that he had shots, but the ball didn’t get to him. He was there. He ran the right route and we were open. We just didn’t get there because of other issues. We’re counting on him.

“He could have a big game any time.”

The Seahawks, who slipped from the No. 2 seed to the No. 5 seed after losing to the Rams on Sunday night, could use it. A division title, a bye, and the No. 1 seed remain in grasp. Their chances of making those things happen will be enhanced if they can get more out of Gordon.